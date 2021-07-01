WHO Stops Recommending Widespread COVID-19 Testing of Asymptomatic Cases

In updated guidance on COVID-19 testing strategies, the World Health Organization (WHO) says it does not currently recommend widespread screening of people without symptoms, citing the cost of such a strategy and its ineffectiveness.

“Widespread testing of asymptomatic populations, including through self-testing, is not currently recommended, based on lack of evidence on impact and cost-effectiveness of such approaches and the concern that this approach risks diverting resources from higher priority testing indications,” the guidance stated.

However, “countries with the resources and desire to expand testing to the general public (regardless of symptoms) should demonstrate that they have the necessary public health infrastructure in place to respond to positive results and that resources are not being taken away from the testing of suspected cases, which is the top priority,” the WHO told The Epoch Times via email.

Testing should be directed “to where they are expected to have the biggest public health impact,” the WHO said, adding, “this means that all those who are suspected to have COVID-19 based on symptoms should be prioritized for testing,” irrespective of their vaccination status or disease history.

But in areas with ongoing community transmission, anyone who has come in contact with a probable or confirmed case should still quarantine for 14 days regardless if they are asymptomatic and have not been confirmed positive. – READ MORE

