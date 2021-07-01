Man died following rare, severe blood clot disorder possibly linked to Moderna vaccine, case report says

A Pittsburgh man who died weeks after receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had apparently showed symptoms that met the criteria for a rare, serious blood clot disorder previously only reported in recipients of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs. An outside group of experts from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in an accompanying editorial has noted that “extra caution is needed” before attributing the patient’s case to the mRNA-1273 vaccine

.Moderna did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

The man’s case, which was detailed in the Annals of Internal Medicine by researchers from the Allegheny Health Network, is believed to be the first possible thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome instance in an mRNA vaccine recipient.

The 65-year-old apparently had a history of chronic hypertension and hyperlipidemia, and first sought treatment at the hospital a week after developing bilateral lower-extremity discomfort and intermittent headaches, according to the case report. He had also been experiencing shortness of breath for two days. Doctors noted that he had received his second dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine 10 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Exams revealed acute deep venous thromboses in both legs, acute pulmonary emboli with right ventricular strain, and severe thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet count. The team treated him with an inferior vena cava filter and administered two doses of intravenous immunoglobulin, followed by 40 mg of dexamethasone intravenously for four days. He was also given heparin after a platelet transfusion raised his counts, but three days later it was stopped after he developed a gluteal hematoma.

The patient was evaluated for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), but later developed encephalopathy, which led to the discovery of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. He continued to deteriorate and new upper-extremity deep venous thrombosis, as well as worsening lower-extremity deep thrombosis, were noted.

Blood cultures also came back positive for Methicillin-Susceptible Staphylococcus Aureus (MSSA), a staph infection commonly found on the surface of the skin. He died following compassionate extubation.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --