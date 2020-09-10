Whitmer Opposed Trump’s Wall. Now They’re Building A Fence Around Her Residence.

There are walls and there are walls …

The official residence of Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing will soon have an eight-foot high, electrified fence surrounding it; the fence and ancillary security upgrades will reportedly cost $1.1 million.

The Washington Free Beacon pointed out: Whitmer, a Biden surrogate, has attacked the idea of using barriers to prevent illegal immigration. She called President Donald Trump’s border wall “costly and ineffective” in February 2017, nearly a week after suggesting that money for the wall would be better spent elsewhere. “$40 BILLION for the wall,” Whitmer tweeted. “Think how many kids that would educate, how many roads, bridges and pipes it would fix.” Whitmer also campaigned against Trump’s wall in 2018, saying, “it is time we get back to building bridges, not walls.”

The Detroit News reported that Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said, “Routine maintenance and upgrades are performed as needed to ensure the safety, security and protection of any sitting governor and the first family.” She added that the added security would be paid for with funds from the executive office budget.

The renovations at the governor’s residence were recommended by the Michigan State Police and the state Department of Technology, according to Brown. Shanon Banner, spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police stated, “As a matter of practice, we’re constantly reviewing security protocols and adjusting as needed. We don’t comment on specific threats against the governor nor do we provide information about security measures.” – READ MORE

