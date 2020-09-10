This Obama-Biden Administration Failure Killed More Americans Than COVID-19

There is an actual example of government incompetence leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide—but it didn’t happen under Trump. It happened during the Obama-Biden administration. And their incompetence killed more people than the Chinese coronavirus has in this country.

The Veterans Affairs Department was notorious for its poorly managed health care system, and the Obama-Biden administration promised to end the horrendous backlog in VA benefits claims, some of which languished for years.

But the backlog of VA claims, which had been on the decline when Obama and Biden took office, skyrocketed on their watch. Unprocessed claims exceeded 900,000, with roughly two-thirds of all claims idling for 125 days or longer.

From 2011 to 2013, the time it took to process claims increased 40 percent, to an unthinkable 272 days. As a result of this backlog surge the number of veterans who died waiting for care and benefits skyrocketed.

And the Obama-Biden administration did nothing.

Even after reports of vets dying waiting for care started getting attention, the administration didn’t seem interested in solving the problem. In fact, as reports of falsified waiting lists and unnecessary deaths at hospitals nationwide started being reported by the media, the Obama-Biden administration not only refused to conduct its own investigation, but actually retaliated against whistleblowers. – READ MORE

