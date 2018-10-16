White male ‘gun nuts’ are ‘biggest terrorist organization on the planet,’ Tennessee Dem ally wrote online: report

A spokesman for a Democratic group that is supporting former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen in his run for a U.S. Senate seat referred to “white male” gun owners as “Murican gun nuts” in response to a Facebook post asking people to identify “the biggest terrorist organization on the planet,” according to a report.

Mark Brown, communications director for Tennessee Victory 2018, a group backing Bredesen’s run against Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn for the Senate seat occupied by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker, posted the comment in 2015, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Brown’s comment attracted zero likes, according to the report.

It was not the first time Brown made incendiary comments about Republicans.

In a July 31, 2017 post, Brown allegedly wrote, “Exactly, f— “reaching out” to Trump voters. The idiots aren’t listening.”

In other posts, he has referred to President Trump as “Putin’s b—h,” “racist,” a “f—stik,” an “insane f—,” and a “F—ing moron.” – READ MORE