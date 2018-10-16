Boston Globe Botches Math Correction on Elizabeth Warren DNA Test Story

On Monday, the far-left outlet published the results of Warren’s DNA test, something she has been under pressure to take after her repeated claims to be part Cherokee were debunked. President Trump regularly uses Warren’s false claim of Indian ancestry to ridicule the Senator, and now that she is eyeing a 2020 presidential run, she is hoping to clear this up.

The Globe, however, and reporter Annie Linskey (pictured) published the story as a vindication of Warren’s longstanding claim she is part Cherokee.

At first, the Globe reported that Warren could be anywhere between 1/32 and 1/512 Native American, which was a massive math error in Warren’s favor.

If the DNA test is correct, the truth is that Warren lands somewhere between 1/64 and 1/1024.

The Globe corrected its lower estimate sometime before 10:20 AM, when readers noticed the update. Nearly four hours later, it has similarly corrected the math on its sixth-generation figure from 1/32 to 1/64 — which puts Warren’s most optimistic claim to Native ancestry below 2 percent of her DNA. – READ MORE