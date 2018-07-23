True Pundit

Politics Security

WHITE HOUSE: Trump Prepares to Revoke Security Clearances of Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Rice, McCabe

Posted on by
Share:

From White House Press Secretary: “Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he’s also looking into the security clearances of Comey, Clapper, Rice and McCabe.”

It’s about time.

These people should be under indictment.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: