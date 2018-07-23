WHITE HOUSE: Trump Prepares to Revoke Security Clearances of Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Rice, McCabe

From White House Press Secretary: “Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he’s also looking into the security clearances of Comey, Clapper, Rice and McCabe.”

It’s about time.

These people should be under indictment.

