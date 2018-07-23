Politics Security
WHITE HOUSE: Trump Prepares to Revoke Security Clearances of Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Rice, McCabe
From White House Press Secretary: “Not only is the president looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he’s also looking into the security clearances of Comey, Clapper, Rice and McCabe.”
It’s about time.
These people should be under indictment.
