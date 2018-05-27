White House team heading to Singapore amid signs North Korea summit could be back on

The White House said Saturday that a pre-advance team is heading to Singapore in case a much-anticipated summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un goes ahead — the latest sign that the meet-up could be back on despite its cancellation by Trump earlier this week.

“The White House pre-advance team for Singapore will leave as scheduled in order to prepare should the summit take place,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

President Trump wrote to the North Korean dictator on Thursday, saying the June 12 summit was being nixed after comments by a North Korean official that had threatened nuclear war.

“Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in his letter to Kim. “Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

He called the imploded summit a “sad moment in history.”- READ MORE

