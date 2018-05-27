WATCH: Freed American ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ after being released from Venezuela

The Utah man freed Saturday after being imprisoned for nearly two years in Venezuela told reporters he was “overwhelmed with gratitude” for his safe return to the U.S. during a White House meeting with President Trump.

Joshua Holt told onlookers at the White House that he was gratified that the Trump administration, as well as Sens. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) had intervened on behalf of “just a normal person.”

“I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude for you guys, for everything that you’ve done,” Holt said.

Joshua Holt: "I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude for you guys, for everything that you've done." https://t.co/VyeYOcS1QZ pic.twitter.com/kMcr4HkDs7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2018

Holt was arrested in 2016 when he traveled to the country to marry his wife, Thamy, a native Venezuelan. The government accused Holt and his wife of being spies who were hoarding weapons and attempting to overthrow the government, according to the Miami Herald.

“You’ve been very brave, actually, you’ve been incredibly brave,” Trump said. “We saw what was happening inside of that prison, so you really have been very, very brave.”– READ MORE

