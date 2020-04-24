White House Slams Media For Taking Trump ‘Out Of Context’ On Disinfectant Comments

The mainstream media exploded on Thursday night with reports that President Trump had just urged Americans to inject disinfectant into their bodies in an attempt to stave off COVID-19.

“Experts blast Trump’s idea of injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus,” MSNBC reported.

“‘It’s irresponsible and it’s dangerous’: Experts warn against Trump’s idea of injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus,” NBC News reported.

“Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Treat Coronavirus,” NYMag wrote.

“Yes, Trump Actually Suggested Injecting Disinfectants Into Your Veins Could Cure Coronavirus,” Vanity Fair wrote.

But the White House on Friday accused the media of taking Trump’s comments “out of context.”

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.” – READ MORE

