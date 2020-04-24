Michigan Legislature Going Into Session To Revoke Governor Whitmer’s Emergency Powers

The Michigan Legislature is going into session at 10am Friday morning in an effort to rescind powers currently claimed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer under a state of emergency.

Sources close to the discussions say the Governor insisting she has nearly unlimited power under Public Act 302 of 1945 is wrong and measures will be introduced to revoke those powers. One bill is even expected to repeal the 1945 emergency powers act altogether.

Another measure is expected to amend the 1976 Emergency Management Act law that currently grants the Governor 28 days to operate without legislative input. The bill is expected to cut that in half to just 14 days. – READ MORE

