White House reportedly considering Florida travel restrictions; Marco Rubio points out Biden’s hypocrisy

The Biden administration is reportedly considering domestic travel restrictions in Florida, which has prompted Republicans to slam the potential domestic travel ban.

Officials with the Biden administration are considering imposing domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

“Outbreaks of the new variants — including a highly contagious one first identified in the United Kingdom, as well as others from South Africa and Brazil that scientists worry can evade existing vaccines — have lent urgency to a review of potential travel restrictions within the United States,” a federal official told the Miami Herald.

“There are active conversations about what could help mitigate spread here, but we have to follow the data and what’s going to work. We did this with South Africa, we did this with Brazil, because we got clear guidance,” a White House official said.

The potential travel restrictions could reportedly target multiple states, including Florida and California.

In the United States, Florida has the most cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus, mostly known as the ‘”U.K. variant.” Florida has 343 cases of the U.K. variant, followed by California with 156 cases, and 59 cases in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With 34 states reporting, there are 932 total cases of the B.1.1.7 variant as of Tuesday. – READ MORE

