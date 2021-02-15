DeSantis Knocks Media over Masking Outrage Hypocrisy: You Only Care About It if It’s People You Don’t Like

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) blasted the establishment media on Wednesday after they continued to question him on maskless Super Bowl celebrations, noting that his critics are selective, only seeming to care about proper masking if the violators are people they “don’t like.”

“You guys really love that. You don’t care as much if it’s a ‘peaceful protest.’” Then it’s fine,” DeSantis told reporters on Wednesday. “You don’t care as much if they’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it’s people you don’t like.”

“I’m a Bucs fan. I’m damn proud of what they did on Sunday night,” he added:

DeSantis’s claim of selective outrage from members of the establishment media holds true, as Democrat officials largely praised — and in some cases participated in — the mass protests that dominated U.S. cities last year following the death of George Floyd.- READ MORE

