White House Press Secretary Accuses House Dems of Staging a ‘Publicity Stunt’ (VIDEO)

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: “The notion that being blocked is just farcical.” pic.twitter.com/ZzluUcKoeo — The Hill (@thehill) May 6, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says House Democrats did not act in “good faith” when they requested that Dr. Anthony Fauci testify before a subcommittee.

During her press briefing on Wednesday, McEnany was pressed on President Donald Trump’s comments about why he had prevented Fauci from testifying before the House.

“It’s important to note that Dr. Fauci will be testifying for the Senate, which means he will be fielding questions from both Democrats and Republicans,” McEnany said, adding, “The House, however, and specifically Chairwoman Nita Lowey’s committee, did not act in good faith.” – READ MORE

