White House: No pardons under consideration for Manafort, Flynn

The White House has denied a report claiming that a lawyer for President Trump raised the prospect of pardoning former advisers Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort as the FBI special counsel was building cases against them.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that John Dowd, who resigned last week, raised the subject with their respective lawyers last year because Trump’s team was concerned about what they might reveal to FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of a deal.

Dowd, who announced his resignation last week, denied the claims to the Times: “There were no discussions. Period.”

“I have only been asked about pardons by the press and have routinely responded on the record that no pardons are under discussion or under consideration at the White House,” White House lawyer Ty Cobb said in a statement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1