Veteran kills himself in St. Louis VA hospital waiting room, report says

An unidentified U.S. military veteran committed suicide Monday in the waiting room of a Veterans Affairs hospital in St. Louis.

Michelle Woodling, a city police officer, said the 62-year-old killed himself inside the John Cochran VA Medical Center about 4:19 a.m., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman told the paper that the agency was “grieved’ to confirm that the veteran was found deceased.

The agency did not immediately respond to an email and phone call from Fox News. The circumstances leading up to the death were unclear.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the Veteran’s family and loved ones, our medical center staff and the members of the community affected by this tragic incident,” the spokeswoman told the paper. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1