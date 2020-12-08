White House Fires Pentagon Advisory Board Members Via Generic Email In Final Purge

Politico reports on Friday what appears to be the Trump admin’s final house cleaning of Pentagon top civilian ranks.

Multiple members of the Defense Business Board, the members of which are appointed annually by the Secretary of Defense to help streamline interaction with the defense private sector, were notified by White House email that they have been unexpectedly terminated.

Two former board members described it as Trump’s final “clean out” of Pentagon leadership during the remaining few weeks of his term.

Reports Politico:

Members of the board received a brief email from Joshua Whitehouse, the White House liaison to the Department of Defense, that simply said, “if you are receiving this e-mail, your membership on the Defense Business Board has expired or is coming to an end.”

“This e-mail serves as notice that we will be nominating new board members,” the notice continued. “We appreciate your service to the Department and your country.”- READ MORE

