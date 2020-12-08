Trump’s DOJ Sues Zuckerberg’s Facebook for Anti-American Discrimination

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook corporation discriminated against thousands of American graduates as it tried to hire foreign workers via the federal green card process, according to a December 3 lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges that Facebook engaged in intentional and widespread violations of the law by setting aside positions for temporary visa holders instead of considering interested and qualified U.S. workers,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

“The lawsuit alleges that Facebook refused to recruit, consider, or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for over 2,600 positions that Facebook, instead, reserved for temporary visa holders,” the statement said. The DOJ added:

The positions that were the subject of Facebook’s alleged discrimination against U.S. workers offered an average salary of approximately $156,000. According to the lawsuit, and based on the department’s nearly two-year investigation, Facebook intentionally created a hiring system in which it denied qualified U.S. workers a fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs that Facebook instead sought to channel to temporary visa holders Facebook wanted to sponsor for green cards. … In its investigation, the department determined that Facebook’s ineffective recruitment methods dissuaded U.S. workers from applying to its PERM positions. The department concluded that, during the relevant period, Facebook received zero or one U.S. worker applicants for 99.7 percent of its PERM positions, while comparable positions at Facebook that were advertised on its careers website during a similar time period typically attracted 100 or more applicants each. These U.S. workers were denied an opportunity to be considered for the jobs Facebook sought to channel to temporary visa holders, according to the lawsuit.

The discriminatory behavior alleged by the DOJ is reportedly widespread among Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 companies, partly because visa fraud and anti-American discrimination are enabled by loopholed federal laws. – READ MORE

