White House Confirms Trump Has Killed Two More Top Terrorists

The Trump administration confirmed that a mission directed by President Donald Trump last month was successful in killing a top Al-Qaeda terrorist in the Middle East.

“At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden,” The White House said in a statement. “Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces.”

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the statement continued. “The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm.”

News that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had targeted al-Rimi in a strike initially broke last week, although the U.S. government did not put out a statement at the time confirming the news.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that al-Rimi had claimed credit for the December 6 Islamic terrorist attack on Naval Air Station Pensacola where three U.S. sailors were killed and eight other Americans sustained severe injuries. – READ MORE