FLASHBACK: Top Romney Advisor Served On Burisma’s Board With Hunter Biden

A top Mitt Romney adviser in 2011, Joseph Cofer Black, joined Burisma’s board of directors while Hunter Biden was serving on Burisma’s board.

As Erielle Davidson of The Federalist notes: According to The New Yorker, Hunter joined Burisma’s board in April of 2014 and remained on it until he declined to renew his position this past May. Meanwhile, according to Burisma’s website, Black was appointed in February of 2017 and continues to serve on its board. The timelines would indicate that Black and Biden worked together at Burisma.

Additionally, as Davidson points out, web archives from late 2017 picture Black and Biden as directors on Burisma’s board.

Black’s resume includes serving as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. George W. Bush later appointed him ambassador at large and coordinator for counterterrorism, then Black served as a “special adviser” on Romney’s Foreign Policy and National Security Advisory Team in October of 2011. – READ MORE