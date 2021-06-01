White assistant dean, who hates whiteness, tells white people to ‘shut up,’ says ‘all white people are racist’

Brandeis University Assistant Dean Kate Slater, who is white, lashed out at white people and told them to “shut up right now.” Slater, who is a champion of anti-racism ideology and critical race theory, was skewered online for her recent remarks, including that “all white people are racist.”

Slater is an assistant dean of graduate student affairs at the private Massachusetts university with a tuition of $55,340, which enrolled 6.95% Hispanic or Latino and 4.74% black or African American students as of 2019. Slater posted a defense of critical race theory, and proclaimed that questions about CRT are “often straw men for debates about whether or not systemic racism is real.”

“Yes, all white people are racist in that all white people have been conditioned in a society where one’s racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and whiteness is the norm and the default,” Slater wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “That includes me!”

“I don’t hate white people — I hate whiteness,” said the self-described “White anti-racist educator.”

“CRT does not create oppression: It names oppression that already exists,” Slater wrote.

In another Instagram post, "For all white folkx, I invite you to take a moment today and reflect on the past year — a year of 'racial reckoning.' How have you been paying attention, interrupting, and holding yourself accountable? How will you commit and recommit to racial justice, to disrupting and divesting from whiteness, and to building a more equitable world that's free of racial subjugation?"

