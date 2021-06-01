Mothers say Black Lives Matter ‘benefiting off blood’ of their sons who were killed by police, say BLM founder will ‘take the money and run’

Grief-stricken mothers have come forward to accuse Black Lives Matter of “benefiting off the blood” of their sons who died from police shootings. The mothers also questioned the intentions of BLM founder Patrisse Cullors, and say she is going to “take the money and run.”

Samaria Rice is the mother of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who had a toy gun and was fatally shot in Cleveland by police in 2014. The mother of the slain boy commented on the recent development of Cullors stepping down from her leadership role at the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

“I don’t believe she is going anywhere,” Rice said of Cullors’ BLM resignation. “It’s all a facade. She’s only saying that to get the heat off her right now.”

Cullors resigned following being embroiled in several controversies, including going on a “real estate buying binge,” proudly boasting that she is a “trained Marxist,” and being overjoyed that a book she was promoting was compared to the “Little Red Book” by Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong.

Rice told the New York Post that she contacted the Black Lives Matter organization in a plea for help in re-opening a federal investigation into her son’s 2014 death. The mother said she exchanged a few emails with Cullors over the years, but nothing came of it.

“They are benefiting off the blood of our loved ones, and they won’t even talk to us,” Rice said.

Another outspoken critic of Cullors is Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, who was shot and killed in 2016 by police in Los Angeles.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --