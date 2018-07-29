Whistleblowers say employees at Denver VA office earned six-figure paychecks — yet did nothing

Whistleblowers allege that some employees of a local Veterans Affairs office in Denver watched movies, read books, or stared at the wall while earning nearly $100,000 a year.

It was reportedly happening at the local Office of the Inspector General for Veterans Affairs, the very division that is supposed to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse, KDVR-TV reported.

Two whistleblowers filed complaints with the Office of Special Counsel in Washington, D.C., claiming that an office of 11 employees showed up for work but did little to nothing from April 2017 to April 2018.

Employees allegedly stared at the wall, took long lunches, read books, or just hung out, according to what the whistleblowers wrote in their complaints.

The payroll for the employees during that time cost taxpayers more than $1.2 million.

The Office of Special Counsel policy states that employee’s identities are not disclosed unless the IG deems that “disclosure is unavoidable or is compelled by a court order. If you file a disclosure with OSC, your identity will not be shared outside of OSC without your consent.” – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday assured attendees at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention that he would “fight like hell” to pass legislation to help veterans returning from war.

In his fiery speech in Kansas City, Missouri, Trump pledged big reforms are coming to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Trump also praised his new VA Secretary Robert Wilkie saying, “he’s going to be fantastic,” as he called those who voted against his confirmation “super-lefts.”- READ MORE

