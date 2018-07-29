Trump calls on McConnell to keep Senate in session until all ‘good people’ are ‘approved’

President Trump on Friday called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to keep the upper chamber in session until hundreds of pending nominees are confirmed.

“The only things the Democrats do well is ‘Resist,’ which is their campaign slogan, and ‘Obstruct.’ Cryin’ Chuck Schumer has almost 400 great American people that are waiting ‘forever’ to serve our Country! A total disgrace. Mitch M should not let them go home until all approved!” Trump tweeted Friday.

McConnell canceled the annual August recess in June in order to deal with the legislative backlog he blamed on Democrats. – READ MORE

Securing funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall once again seems to be getting punted further down the road by congressional leadership.

During a radio interview with WHAS on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will likely not make it into the next funding legislation, which must be passed by the end of September in order to avoid another government shutdown.

When directly asked if the funding of the border wall would have to wait until after midterm elections, the Republican senator replied “probably,” noting that it is “something [Democrats and Republicans] do have a disagreement on.”

“But most of the government will be covered and then at the end of the year, if we can’t reach an agreement on that, we’ll do what’s called a ‘continuing resolution’ for that little portion of the government spending that’s left unpassed in individual bills,” McConnell added.- READ MORE

