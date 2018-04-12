‘When they go low, we go high’: Obama Official Mocks Rand Paul For Getting Attacked By Neighbor

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama’s bus driver turned National Security Council spokesman mocked Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for being attacked by his neighbor late last year.

From “love thy neighbor” to “start doing a better job not getting beat up by your neighbor” pic.twitter.com/GRNvMTDGIt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 11, 2018

Tommy Vietor’s vile comments were in a response to a tweet from Paul, which stated: “BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information!”

Vietor responded by writing: “You are a shameless hack and an idiot. Stop attacking public servants. Start doing a better job not getting beat up by your neighbor.”- READ MORE

