Someone Photoshopped Mark Zuckerberg as Data from ‘Star Trek’ and it’s incredible

This week on the internet, we’ve collectively ripped Mark Zuckerberg as he attempts to save Facebook from public scrutiny by the U.S. government.

Mark Zuckerberg’s manner has always reminded me of someone, but I could never quite grasp hold of it. Just now it hit me, watching him testify about data. pic.twitter.com/4Zs2eGlsHD — Matthew Teague (@MatthewTeague) April 10, 2018

Zuck’s two-day stint testifying in front of Congress this week after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal has overwhelming dominated the tech news cycle. So naturally, there were tons of memes.

While robot Mark Zuckerborg has always been a popular joke among the Zuckmemes community, a common theme that emerged during his testimony Tuesday was that he looked an awful lot like Data from Star Trek. You know, the android. – READ MORE

