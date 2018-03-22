WhatsApp cofounder and Facebook-made billionaire tells people to delete Facebook

The most important thing happening in tech right now is Facebook. The revelations coming from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie have been quite damaging for the world’s largest social network. Facebook is facing formal investigations in the US and Europe, the stock is plummeting, and Mark Zuckerberg is in hiding.

On top of that, there’s a #DeleteFacebook hashtag on Twitter that keeps trending, as more people delete their Facebook accounts in response to the huge user privacy breach exposed by Wylie. Brian Acton, WhatsApp co-founder, Facebook-made billionaire, and now Signal investor, is also supporting the move to delete Facebook.

Acton left Yahoo before he co-founded WhatsApp in 2009. Facebook a few years ago acquired the popular chat app in a deal worth north of $19 billion. As a result, Acton himself became a billionaire and only terminated his WhatsApp employment last fall. – READ MORE

