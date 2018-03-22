Facebook will track you even after you delete your account, but you can stop it (VIDEO)

Facebook isn’t content to only learn all that it can from registered users, as the company has also been tracking people who haven’t even had a Facebook accounts in years. In light of the Cambridge Analytica revelations, many Facebook users decided to delete their accounts, with the #DeleteFacebook movement trending around the world. If you plan to ditch your Facebook account though, that won’t stop the service from continuing to track you and collect data. If you really want to be off of Facebook’s radar, you’ll need to take additional steps.

WATCH:

What you need to do on your phone is head to the Privacy or Ads menu of the Settings app and limit ad tracking, or opt out of it completely. This works on iPhone and Android. Once that’s done, go to each of the internet browsers on your computer, look for privacy settings, and then tick the option that says something along the lines of “Send a ‘Do Not Track’ request with your browsing traffic.” That’s actually the wording used by Google Chrome, but it varies on other browsers.

Not all websites or services honor the request, but Facebook does. At least, it says it does. Repeat the procedure on all the computers you might use at home or work to limit what Facebook, and others, can learn about you. – READ MORE

