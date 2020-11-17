WHAT THE HELL? Report Claims Durham Is Dropping the Spygate Investigation

It appears that the bureaucracy is more afraid of the Democrats than the people, as a report emerges claiming the Justice Department is dropping the investigation into Spygate, nearly two years after it began.

The Federalist’s Sean Davis reports that the investigation into a treacherous spying operation on Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency is being dropped.

A source familiar with Durham’s ongoing investigation of the bogus Russian collusion operation tells @FDRLST: “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.”

Attorney General William Barr declared that there was definitely spying on the Trump campaign and presidency in an investigation called “Crossfire Hurricane” that was largely built on the back of a bunch of faked memos produced by the Hillary Clinton campaign, dressed up as a “dossier,” and given cover by a compliant Joe Biden and Barack Obama. – READ MORE

