John Legend Says To Ignore Hungry, Direct Donations To Democrats Instead Of Food Banks

Musician and left-wing activist John Legend urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to forgo giving money to their local food bank to feed and shelter the homeless and hungry and to direct their money to Senate Democrats in Georgia instead.

Legend, who is married to supermodel and fellow anti-Trumper Chrissy Teigen, made the shocking remarks in response to a tweet from Mark Cuban, who encouraged Americans to give to the needy over political campaigns.

“For those considering donating to Reps or Dems in the Georgia Senate run-offs, can you please re-consider and donate that money to your local foodbank and organizations that can help those without food or shelter?” Cuban posted. “Let’s put Americans in need above Politics.”

For those considering donating to Reps or Dems in the Georgia Senate run-offs, can you please re-consider and donate that money to your local foodbank

and organizations that can help those without food or shelter? Lets put Americans in need above Politics — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2020

Legend turned heads in response, writing: “I get that politics is annoying and contentious, but the bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation. We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --