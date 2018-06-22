‘What a disgrace’! Dan Bongino shreds Sony Pictures’ statement about Peter Fonda

Sony Pictures Classics has made an announcement after Peter Fonda’s vile comments about Barron Trump as well as his call to “scare the s**t” out of ICE agents’ kids in their schools:

Pig Peter Fonda encourages the kidnapping and rape of an 11 year old and what are the consequences from Sony? Zippo, Nada, Nothing. What a disgrace. https://t.co/B2K3hmh3Ha — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 21, 2018

The Secret Service was called in response to Fonda’s tweets, but what happened after that is not yet known. – READ MORE

