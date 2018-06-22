Trump seriously CROSSED the line THIS time … and you thought 2 scoops of ice cream were bad

First, it was ketchup on steak, then it was two scoops of ice cream but this … THIS IS UNFORGIVABLE.

From @WhiteHouse radio pool reporter @sarahmccammon in @POTUS lunch with governors: "I also noticed that the rest of the table appeared to have little cups of balsamic vinegar or Italian dressing, while POTUS had a slightly larger tub of what appeared to be Ranch dressing." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 21, 2018

He had Ranch dressing?! – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1