Politics
Trump seriously CROSSED the line THIS time … and you thought 2 scoops of ice cream were bad
First, it was ketchup on steak, then it was two scoops of ice cream but this … THIS IS UNFORGIVABLE.
From @WhiteHouse radio pool reporter @sarahmccammon in @POTUS lunch with governors: "I also noticed that the rest of the table appeared to have little cups of balsamic vinegar or Italian dressing, while POTUS had a slightly larger tub of what appeared to be Ranch dressing."
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 21, 2018
He had Ranch dressing?! – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
MONSTER! Trump seriously CROSSED the line THIS time ... and you thought 2 scoops of ice cream were bad
twitchy.com