True Pundit

Politics

Trump seriously CROSSED the line THIS time … and you thought 2 scoops of ice cream were bad

Posted on by
Share:

First, it was ketchup on steak, then it was two scoops of ice cream but this … THIS IS UNFORGIVABLE.

He had Ranch dressing?! – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

MONSTER! Trump seriously CROSSED the line THIS time ... and you thought 2 scoops of ice cream were bad
MONSTER! Trump seriously CROSSED the line THIS time ... and you thought 2 scoops of ice cream were bad

Impeach Trump! OMG THESE PEOPLE.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: