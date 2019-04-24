WH spokesman: Trump ‘not inclined’ to turn over tax returns to Dems

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Tuesday reiterated that President Trump will not turn over his tax returns to Democrats, hours before their deadline for the IRS to provide a House panel with the documents.

“As I understand it, the president’s pretty clear. Once he’s out of audit he’ll think about doing it, but he’s not inclined to do so at this time,” Gidley said on Fox News.

Gidley also said that Trump has filed financial-disclosure forms and that the president was elected in 2016 even though he hadn’t released his tax returns.

“It’s already been litigated in the court of public opinion and in the election. The president won it fairly and squarely,” Gidley said. “He’s the president, and no one cares about ridiculous charges about tax returns and all types of other things Democrats are doubling down on today.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) has requested that the IRS provide six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. He made the request under a provision in the federal tax code that says that the Treasury secretary “shall provide” tax returns requested by the chairmen of Congress’s tax committees, provided that the returns are reviewed in a closed session. – READ MORE