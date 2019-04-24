Roger Stone: ‘God is using me to expose certain epic truths at trial’

Roger Stone, indicted former Trump campaign adviser, claimed Tuesday to be divinely chosen “to expose certain epic truths at trial.”

In a social media post soliciting donations for his defense fund, Mr. Stone described a recent epiphany involving his pending federal court case.

“Just a few days ago, it was as though a light went on,” Mr. Stone said on Instagram. “I realized that we are His instruments on this earth and when we are willing He calls upon us to help Him accomplish certain things. I realized He has a purpose for me in my current challenge.

“I know that God is using me to expose certain epic truths at trial and I know that as I walk each day in His Light and listen to the guidance of that still small voice within, the whisper of God, I will be victorious in His name,” he said. “My strength, my confidence comes from Him. I have stepped from the darkness into the Light and I will prevail. The course of history is about to be changed through His guidance. I now know exactly what I must do.” – READ MORE