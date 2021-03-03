WH Senior Adviser: Biden Admin Will ‘Start Acting Now’ on Reparations

One of President Joe Biden’s senior advisers said recently the administration will begin acting immediately regarding reparations for black Americans.

Congress is debating forming a commission to study the issue and how reparations might be implemented, but Cedric Richmond told Axios on HBO during an interview the administration did not want to wait, the outlet reported Monday.

“We don’t want to wait on a study. We’re going to start acting now,” he said. “We have to start breaking down systemic racism and barriers that have held people of color back and especially African-Americans. We have to do stuff now.”

Although a timeline for the commission is unknown, Richmond (pictured, left) said, “if you start talking about free college tuition to and you start talking about free community college in Title I and all of those things, I think that you are well on your way.” – READ MORE

