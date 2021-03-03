Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox News family

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined the Fox News family.

Harris Faulkner informed viewers on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with McEnany on “The Faulkner Focus.”

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her in the future,” Faulkner said.

In her first interview since leaving the White House, McEnany also discussed her emotions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She told Faulkner that she expected a peaceful protest to take place as Congress met in a joint session to tally the Electoral College votes. However, she watched in shock as attendees stormed the Capitol building in search of lawmakers.

“I think at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace,” McEnany recalled. “We had been to hundreds of rallies — I’ve probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens — and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.” – READ MORE

