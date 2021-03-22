WH axes staffers over past pot use even though Kamala Harris has admitted she smoked it

The White House revealed that a handful of staffers were let go over past pot use, even though Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly admitted to smoking weed in college.

Then-senator Harris, who was also a 2020 presidential candidate, supported legalizing marijuana at the federal level in 2019, saying that she smoked pot in college during an interview with a radio program hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God.

“I have . And I inhaled. I did inhale,” Harris said. “I think it gives a lot of people joy. And we need more joy in the world.”

Harris did clarify that she used the drug “a long time ago” during the interview and that more research needs to be done on the effects of marijuana on young developing brains.

Making marijuana legal at the federal level is the smart thing to do and it’s the right thing to do. Today, I’m announcing my support for @CoryBooker’s Marijuana Justice Act. pic.twitter.com/cOh3SjMaOW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 10, 2018

As previously reported by Fox News, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that five White House staffers had been let go by the current administration for past marijuana use, which remains illegal under federal law.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --