West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Says It Will Take A ‘Catastrophe’ For Unvaccinated Americans To Get Vaccinated

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) recently said it would take a “catastrophe” for those who have so far refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine to change their minds and get vaccinated.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Justice discussed the vaccination level in his state, noting that it is difficult to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz said, “Let’s go back to who’s not getting vaccinated. The statistics will show it’s poverty, race, and you just look at the map, it’s a lot of red states.”

Justice noted, “there’s some truth to that and everything because the red states probably have a lot of people that are very, very conservative in their thinking and they think, well, I don’t have to do that.”

He added, “But they’re not thinking right. When it really boils right down to it, they’re in a lottery to themselves. You know, we have a lottery that basically says, if you’re vaccinated, we’re going to give you stuff. Well, you’ve got another lottery going on and it’s the death lottery.”

Raddatz asked what would convince people who are more conservative to get vaccinated, to which Justice replied, “what would put them over the edge is an awful lot of people die. The only way that’s really going to happen is a catastrophe that none of us of want. And so we just got to keep trying though.” – READ MORE

