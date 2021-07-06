Actor Henry Winkler: We Need a ‘Cataclysmic Event’ to Bring the U.S. Back Together

Actor and Happy Days star Henry Winkler, who once said he was thrilled to “help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” took to Twitter to proclaim that the United States needs a “cataclysmic event” in order for the nation to be brought “back together.”

“We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together,” the Arrested Development actor tweeted, without offering any further context.

We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 3, 2021

Winkler’s remarks left fans seemingly confused, as they responded to the actor’s tweet sharing their reactions.

“What exactly are you wanting, a super volcano? We’ve had a killer virus, brush fires that burned through Australia and the US. Huge heat waves, ice storms, mud slides, tsunamis, hurricanes, giant F5 tornados,” one Twitter user reacted. – READ MORE

