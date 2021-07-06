Actor Henry Winkler: We Need a ‘Cataclysmic Event’ to Bring the U.S. Back Together

Actor and Happy Days star Henry Winkler, who once said he was thrilled to “help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” took to Twitter to proclaim that the United States needs a “cataclysmic event” in order for the nation to be brought “back together.”

“We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together,” the Arrested Development actor tweeted, without offering any further context.

Winkler’s remarks left fans seemingly confused, as they responded to the actor’s tweet sharing their reactions.

“What exactly are you wanting, a super volcano? We’ve had a killer virus, brush fires that burned through Australia and the US. Huge heat waves, ice storms, mud slides, tsunamis, hurricanes, giant F5 tornados,” one Twitter user reacted. – READ MORE

