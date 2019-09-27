“We’re A Group Of 12-Year-Olds Trying To Make A Difference” – 1992 UN Climate Crisis Redux (VIDEO)

I just dug up this clip from 1992… Severn Cullis-Suzuki’s speech to the UN in 1992 on climate change sounds an awful lot like Greta Thunberg’s in 2019. I cut the two together to show just how similar the language is: pic.twitter.com/18ptTzX4M4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 26, 2019

Nearly 30 years before angry 16-year-old girl Greta Thunberg “shamed” world leaders in a tearful tirade at The UN, a 12-year-old girl “silenced the world for five minutes”.

In 1992, Severn Cullis-Suzuki – then 12-year-old daughter of Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki, addressed the plenary session of the UN Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

In it, she described being “afraid to breathe the air” or go out in the sun, warned of mass extinctions of plants and animals and urged rich nations to stop spending so much money on war and “let go of some of our wealth”. – READ MORE