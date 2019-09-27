WATCH: Scalise Uses Democrats Own Past Remarks in Calling out ‘Hypocrisy’ of Trump’s Impeachment

Dems said then:

– Impeachment=undoing an election

– Impeachment must be bipartisan

– Impeachment supporters are driven by hatred Dems now:

– Trying to undo the 2016 election

– Have no bipartisan support

– Filled with hatred of @realDonaldTrump Their hypocrisy is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/uyN5iQSinT — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 27, 2019

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is using congressional Democrats’ own words against them in regards to impeachment.

House Democrats formally announced they’d be launching an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening — after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried to wrangle in her Democratic colleagues on Trump’s impeachment prior.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) was looking into impeachment against the president before Pelosi’s announcement.

"Their hypocrisy is unbelievable," Scalise wrote on Twitter, along with a video revealing what several top Democrats have had to say about impeachment in the past.