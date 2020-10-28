Welsh People Blocked From Buying “Non-Essential” Items Due To Lockdown

People living under new lockdown rules in Wales have been prevented from buying so-called “non-essential” items, which are being covered with plastic sheeting at supermarkets.

“Non-essential items being covered up in supermarkets in Wales. Has it really come to this?” asked journalist Grant Tucker.

The image shows shop workers covering up what appear to be duvets and other bedding products.

Non-essential items being covered up in supermarkets in Wales. Has it really come to this? pic.twitter.com/YwtIUjgc8P — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) October 23, 2020

Why people should be prevented from buying bedding products during a coronavirus lockdown is anyone’s guess, but it’s par for the course given how much society has been deformed thanks to such petty restrictions. – READ MORE

