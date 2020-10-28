Relentless Trump: Names Judge To Replace Barrett’s Vacant Seat On Seventh Circuit

President Trump, determined to use his power while in office to strengthen the conservative tenor in the judiciary around the nation, is wasting no time finding a replacement for the seat likely to be vacated by the ascension of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump has nominated a replacement for the soon-to-be empty seat on the Seventh Circuit Court Appeals: Thomas Kirsch, 46, presently the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana. Kirsch graduated from Harvard Law School and served as counsel to the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy, Powerline notes. “The Senate approved Kirsch’s nomination for U.S. Attorney by a voice vote,” the site adds. “This time around, he will face fierce opposition from Democrats. However, Republicans have the votes to confirm Kirsch and enough time (approximately two months) in which to get it done.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that Kirsch has “built a reputation for aggressively pursuing public corruption and gang crimes. Earlier this year, Kirsch announced wire fraud charges against longtime Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura alleging he misused campaign funds for personal gain. In 2019, his office brought sweeping racketeering charges against 17 members of the Latin Dragons street gang alleging they were responsible for 11 murders and dozens of other shootings, stabbings and assaults.”- READ MORE

