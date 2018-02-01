Weinstein Disputes Rose McGowan’s Claims With Two Emails From Ben Affleck And Her Former Manager

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has struck back against one of his most vocal accusers: actress Rose McGowan.

Since The New York Times published numerous allegations of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, Rose McGowan has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, maintaining that Weinstein sexually assaulted her and raped her. She has also publicly called movie star Ben Affleck a liar, alleging that he knew of Weinstein’s behavior toward her.

As McGowan has started her press tour to promote her new E! show and the publication of her book “Brave,” Weinstein has produced evidence that allegedly disputes the actress’ account of what happened at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

Ben Brafman, Weinstein’s lawyer, says the encounter between the two parties in a hot tub was consensual and has offered up two emails from McGowan’s former manager Jill Messick and Ben Affleck. The emails were sent on July 26 of this past year, several months before The New York Times broke the story about Weinstein. As to why they were sent or why Weinstein asked for them, remains a mystery. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein have reached a settlement in their divorce in the eight-figure range, Page Six reported Wednesday.

The two reached a deal at the end of last year that will see Chapman, a 41-year-old designer, getting somewhere between $15 and $20 million, according to Page Six sources. The final papers will be filed in court in the next few days, the source added.

The two were married 10 years. A prenuptial agreement states that Weinstein has to pay the fashion designer $300,000 in spousal support for each year the couple were married. That number jumps to $400,000 after they were married for a decade.

Chapman will also reportedly get a large chunk of their marital assets and other payments, which include a $15 million West Village townhouse and a $12 million Hamptons beach house. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Harvey Weinstein was attacked Tuesday night at a restaurant … TMZ has learned.

Weinstein was at Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, eating dinner with his sober coach when 2 men sat at a table next to them.

One of the men — Steve — tells TMZ he walked up to Weinstein and told him he loved his movies and would like to take a photo with him. Steve says Weinstein became belligerent and told him to buzz off.

At around 9 PM, Weinstein and his sober coach got up to leave at the same time Steve and his dinner companion were leaving. Steve tells TMZ he had “quite a bit to drink,” told his friend to fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen.

Steve says he walked up to Weinstein and said, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and then punched him in the face twice. He says Weinstein stumbled backward and almost fell. – READ MORE