Check out these gorgeous photos of the Super Blue Blood Moon

This biggest skywatching event of 2018 (so far) has wrapped up and the rare Super Blue Blood Moon is now in the history books. The event, which was a very special combination of several not-so-rare lunar conditions, produced a big orange sphere on the horizon for countless observers, and it also proved to be incredibly popular among photographers. Lots and lots of fancy cameras were pointed toward Earth’s only natural satellite and captured plenty of gorgeous photos.

The supermoon, which is the second full moon of January (that’s the “blue moon” part of its name), was bathed in a red glow from Earth’s shadow. It was a total solar eclipse, and the light bending around our planet caused the moon to take on its special coloring. It was viewable from much of North America, South America, Russia, Asia, and parts of Europe and Africa, so there was plenty of opportunity to capture it in all its rust-colored glory.

THIS. The #moonset gently crowning the #GoldenGateBridge this morning. How lucky are we to have a front row seat to the #SuperBloodBlueMoon and eclipse? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/C8Pz1bgWIT — Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) January 31, 2018

LIVE NOW: #LunarEclipse2018! The Earth is directly between the Sun and Moon, making the lunar surface appear red. You can watch views of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon from multiple telescopes live online! Take a look: https://t.co/r6X6SoMfLn pic.twitter.com/TBtNOKd5Yw — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2018

In case you missed it, here’s a stunning shot of last night’s #SuperBlueBloodMoon at Pony Express National Historic Trail #Nevada pic.twitter.com/rPg5ymhJSK — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) January 31, 2018

We got up early to watch the #SuperBlueBloodMoon move across our Southern California sky. Please send coffee 🙂 pic.twitter.com/w5HN2LtLbw — Planetary Society (@exploreplanets) January 31, 2018

Did you catch the #LunarEclipse this morning? Here’s the #SuperBlueBloodMoon over Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/tceMiWcB7m — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 31, 2018

A super blue blood moon rises over the city of Perth in Western Australia, 31 January 2018. Enthusiasts have been waiting 150 years to see the triple lunar event where a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a brooding, dark red, coinciding with both a super moon and a rare blue moon. This is the last one in a series of three consecutive ‘Supermoons’, dubbed the ‘Supermoon Trilogy’. The previous ‘Supermoons’ appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A ‘Supermoon’ commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. – READ MORE

For starters, the moon that we see on January 31st will be a full moon. That on its own can be enough reason to gaze skyward for some, but we’re just getting started. It will also be a supermoon, which is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons can appear up to 30% brighter and around 14% larger in the sky than a regular full moon, which is neat, but you’d need an incredibly sharp eye to actually be able to spot the difference.

At the same time, this supermoon is also a blood moon. Blood moons happen when the Earth is passing between our Sun and the moon, and it gives the moon a slightly orangish or reddish hue due to the way light bends around our planet before hitting the moon. This is the one aspect of the event that should be the easiest to spot with the naked eye.

So, it’s a supermoon that is also a blood moon, but where does “blue” come in? A blue moon is simply the term given to the second full moon that happens within the same calendar month. Because we get a full moon every 29-or-so days, two full moons in the same month is pretty rare on its own. You’ve of course heard the term “once in a blue moon,” which is a nod to its rarity.

In fact, this same combination of lunar quirks won’t happen again for over 150 years, so go ahead and check it out! – READ MORE