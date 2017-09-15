Weiner’s Own Lawyers Refer To Him As ‘National Pariah’

Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner’s attorneys argue in a Wednesday court filing that the disgraced lawmaker should not be sentenced to prison as a deterrent to future criminals because the public nature of his collapse should suffice.

“Simply put,” Weiner’s attorneys write, “no one wants to be Anthony Weiner — he is a national pariah.”

The memo, obtained by The Wall Street Journal, was filed ahead of Weiner’s Sept. 25 sentencing hearing that follows his May guilty plea on one count of transferring obscene materials to a minor.

The filing describes the former New York lawmaker’s long history of sexual misbehavior, which most recently manifested in the form of a lurid sexting relationship with a then-15-year-old girl. – READ MORE