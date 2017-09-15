Politics
Paul Ryan: ‘There is no agreement’ between Trump and Democrats
House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday “there is no agreement” with Democrats on passing the Dream Act to protect immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children, countering a claim by Democratic leaders that they sealed a deal with President Trump Wednesday night.
Ryan, R-Wis., said he discussed Trump’s meeting with Democrats in a call with Trump Thursday morning, and with Trumps’ chief of staff John Kelly. Ryan said Republicans are now discussing legislation, but nothing has been decided and GOP has not started negotiations.
Ryan said the legislation “will be a compromise,” and that it will include “border security and enforcement,” in order to avoid having to continuously deal with young illegal immigrants who arrived in the United States as children. – READ MORE
Ryan added that Trump and his chief of staff, John Kelly, called him from Air Force One today to explain that no final deal was reached.
