WEEKEND: Over 30 Shot, Two Killed, in Gun-Controlled Chicago

More than 30 people were shot, two fatally, as gun violence raged in the city of Chicago over the weekend.

NBC 5 reported that the shooting started Friday around 1:30 p.m. and continued through Monday morning. In many of the cases, the wounded included those standing outside when vehicles pulled up and the occupants opened fire.

Shootings also took place when occupants of one vehicle opened fire on another as they drove down the interstate, shootings that followed verbal altercations, and shootings in which the source of the gunfire is unknown.

A 12-year-old boy was among the numerous individuals wounded in the shootings, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The first homicide of the weekend occurred Saturday at 3:45 a.m., when officers found a man on North Kildare “lying on the round with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body.” – READ MORE

