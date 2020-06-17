VIDEO: ‘Devastated’ black mother cries because she can’t feed her kids after looters ransacked a local grocery store

A video of a “devastated” black mother crying because she won’t be able to feed her kids after looters ransacked a local grocery store is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the woman walks the aisles of the store documenting the destruction. Nearly every shelf in the store is cleared of food and supplies, and the floor is littered with damaged goods.

“Look at this, every grocery store looks like this,” the woman says. “Everything is … on the floor. Look at this … in my hood, can’t even get no food for my kids.”

To all of you tolerant liberals who displayed your wokeness by justifying rioting while sitting on your fat comfortable asses totally insulated from the damage, this is what you supported. This is on you. Congratulations you despicable monsters. pic.twitter.com/PtSvq19yfZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2020

It’s not clear from the video which city the store is located in.

“But this is what we’re fighting for; this is honoring George Floyd,” the woman says sarcastically. “People who already couldn’t feed their kids, now they really can’t feed their kids.”

“I am so devastated right now,” she added, bursting into tears. – READ MORE

