Wealthiest Woman In Congress Channels MLK To Criticize Balanced Budget Amendment (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi channeled the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday to attack the Balanced Budget amendment recently proposed by Republican members.

“I’m reminded in the course of the tax bill, the budget and now the so-called Balanced Budget amendment of Reverend King’s words,” Pelosi stated at her weekly press conference. “God never intended for any group of people to live in superfluous, inordinate wealth while others live in abject, deadening poverty.”

Pelosi’s words are particularly odd when you consider her own “superfluous, inordinate wealth.”

The richest woman in Congress and her husband have a combined net worth exceeding $100 million. – READ MORE

